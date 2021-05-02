Spain agrees to resume vaccination with Oxford / AstraZeneca and administer it until age 65

The Interterritorial Council of the National Health System has agreed to resume vaccination with doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca and expand to 65 years the age limit of the people who will receive this vaccine in our country.

These decisions have been taken after learning last Thursday the conclusions of the Committee for the Evaluation of Risks in Pharmacovigilance (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the meetings held these days by both the Vaccine Report and the Public Health Commission.

The Council highlighted the results of the phase III trial of this vaccine in the US, which cites a 79% efficacy in the prevention of covid-19 and 100% prevention against serious illness and hospitalization.

In addition, the essential prioritized groups in those who had already started the administration of this vaccine (3-B, 3-C and 6) as health and social health workers not previously vaccinated, workers of penitentiary institutions or others essential for society such as teachers and special education personnel, infantile, primary and secondary or that belong to the Forces and Bodies of Security, Emergencies and Armed Forces.

These working groups have taken into account the scientific evidence available. Thus, the note from the phase III trial of AZD1222 in the United States stands out, citing a 79% efficiency in the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 disease and the efficacy of 100% against serious illness and hospitalization. This also indicates that it has an efficacy of 80% in people over 65 years of age and the summary of general safety and reactogenicity are favorable. Added to this are the observational studies from the United Kingdom, which also provide positive data on effectiveness.

The Interterritorial Council, in which all autonomous communities and cities are represented, has also agreed to develop common messages and promote a joint communication campaign to reinforce confidence in the vaccination process.

