Spain advances the appearance of Sarabia out of respect for Ramos’ goodbye

Jun 17, 2021 at 12:42 AM CEST

.

The Spanish team brought forward half an hour the appearance of Thursday of Pablo Sarabia in the City of Soccer, as a gesture of respect to Sergio Ramos, the great absence in Euro 2020, who will say goodbye to Real Madrid from 12:30.

The Spanish internationals had a day of rest this Wednesday, without leaving the bubble of concentration in the Ciudad del Fútbol. After personalized attention to the media during the morning, some internationals worked out alone in the gym.

The selector Luis Enrique Martinez take care of the detail of the wear of those who started last Monday in Seville against Sweden, and the rest has been long until the return to training the whole group united on Thursday from 7:00 p.m.

The Federation has decided to advance the appearance before the media Pablo Sarabia, originally announced for 12:30 p.m., to coincide with the farewell tribute of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, who will appear in the sports city of Valdebebas with the president of the white club Florentino Pérez.