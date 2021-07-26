Spain adds for the first time more people with higher education than with ESO

Students in Selectivity, in Madrid, on June 7. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

Spain consummates this Monday a historical social change initiated in the Transition. In 2020, for the first time, there are more people with higher education completed than only Secondary Education or less: 39.7% compared to 37.1%.

The latest edition of the State System of Education Indicators (2021), which brings together the main official statistics of the sector, highlights the great transformation of the educational level of the population between 25 and 64 years old from 1992 to 2020.

The proportion of people with studies below the second stage of ESO has practically halved (from 76 to 37.1%); The percentage of people with second-stage ESO studies has also doubled (from 11.3 to 23.2%) and has tripled for Higher Education (from 12.8 to 39.7%).

“In 2020, for the first time there is a higher percentage of the adult population with Higher Education than with studies below the second stage of Secondary Education”, highlights the statistics.

Spain is 16.1 points below the European average for the population with second stage education

In the countries of the European Union in 2020, 79% of the population between 25 and 64 years old has a level of training in the second stage of Secondary Education or higher, which means that Spain is 16.1 points below said average . “Although its evolution must be considered and that for the older population, from 55 to 64 years old, the distance is 21.7 points,” the report states.

The level of training of the adult population is a measure of human capital and the level of skills of the population, in general, and of the active population, in particular.

The analysis of this variable shows that people with higher educational levels tend to have better health, greater social participation, and higher relative employment and income rates.

According to this study, published by the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, 62.9% of the population between 25 and 64 years of age completed at least second-stage secondary school studies in 2020, increasing to 71.7% in the 25 to 34 year old range.

People with higher educational levels tend to have better health and higher relative employment and income rates

Among the population between 25 and 64 years of age, in terms of the maximum level of studies reached, 37.1% have studies below the second stage of Secondary Education, 23.2% have studies of the second stage of ESO and 39.7 % have completed higher education.

The autonomous communities with the highest percentages of people with at least second-stage secondary education, in the two age groups, are Principado de Asturias (68.9% and 80.6% respectively), Cantabria (67.7% and 81.9%), Comunidad de Madrid (75.9% and 80.0%), Comunidad Foral de Navarra (71.2% and 80.7%), and País Vasco (75.3% and 82.0 %).

More women with second stage studies than men

In relation to the level of training by sex, the percentage of women with at least second-stage secondary education is higher than that of men (65.9% versus 59.8% for the population aged 25 to 64 years), being the most marked differences in the 25 to 34 age bracket (77.1% versus 66.2%), and especially at the Higher Education level, where the percentage of women exceeds that of men by 12.3 percentage points.

