MADRID (AP) – Almost 900,000 workers have lost their jobs in Spain since authorities ordered the confinement of the population to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, authorities said Thursday.

The short-term job loss was greater than in January 2009, when 350,000 people were unemployed due to the effects of the global financial crisis in the country.

The number of workers who make contributions to the Social Security fund fell to 898,822 at the end of March, according to official data published on Thursday.

The loss of jobs began on March 12, when the government was preparing to declare the alarm stage and recommended teleworking. Since then, further measures have been taken, including a ban on all workers, except those considered essential, to leave their homes until mid-April.

Construction and services, including the tourism industry, key in the Spanish economy, have been the most affected sectors, according to figures from the Ministry of Labor. The number of people listed in the pass rose to 3.5 million at the end of the month, the worst figure since April 2017.

The figures do not include workers affected by an ERTE, or temporary employment regulation records, which allow layoffs for a limited period with a commitment to rehire the employee once the crisis has been overcome. ERTEs approved in late March and pending resolution affected about three million workers, the ministry added.

Spain has more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and for five consecutive days had more than 800 deaths per day, for a total of more than 9,000, although authorities have said that the contagion curve has begun. to slow down. The intensive care units of hospitals in Madrid, the most affected region, report a slight decrease in the number of patients with severe symptoms.