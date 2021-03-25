Spain adds 6,393 cases and 356 deaths while the incidence rises

Health has confirmed 6,393 cases and 356 deaths from covid since yesterday, in a new increase in the incidence, which has been increasing slowly but steadily for more than a week. Comparatively, a week ago, the ministry confirmed 6,216 new infections and 117 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, the official statistics collect 3,573 cases (3,247,738 in total since the start of the pandemic). Madrid continues to be the community with the most infections and has touched 1,500 only since yesterday, while the Basque Country moves close to half a thousand.

With regard to the deceased, there are already 74,420, although the data on seven days drops to 285 after several days above 300.

Madrid, the Basque Country and Navarra worsen their curves

The latest data place the incidence at 134 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days. Melilla, which exceeds 500, and Ceuta (250), are the ones with the worst rate. Madrid, third, is at 235.

Also the Basque Country and Navarra are approaching this ‘barrier’ and already move averages above 200.

“Saving Christmas was a mistake”

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has admitted that, on the eve of Holy Week, the data on the evolution of the pandemic are “worrisome” and, if “the upward trend” is not reversed, increases “a lot more acute in the incidence ”of covid.

He has recognized that “saving Christmas was a mistake”, so he has asked to take advantage of the experiences learned “to modify what is susceptible to improvement”. The minister said she understood “perfectly that we are all tired and that it is difficult to maintain the measures for so long”, but has insisted on the “crucial” importance of controlling this change in trend, especially because it also …

No more restrictions … for now

In the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council, it was ruled out to extend the restrictions for Easter, although Health defends that the national plan “is minimal” and the communities can adopt more severe measures.

Vaccination with AstraZeneca was resumed yesterday after nine days of temporary interruption. More than 2.3 million people have already completed the two-dose regimen and are therefore already immunized.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.