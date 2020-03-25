Spain surpassed China on Tuesday in the number of deaths from coronavirus, upon reaching 3,434 deaths, compared to 3,281 in the Asian country, according to figures from the Spanish Ministry of Health.

The new deaths from the pandemic in Spain were 738 in the last 24 hours, a new daily maximum. The number of infected reached 47,610 cases, with an increase of 20 percent over the previous day.

Further, there are 3,166 patients in intensive care units, 17.4 percent more than in the report released this Tuesday.

After a week and a half of almost total confinement for the Spanish, which will be extended until April 11, the government repeatedly warned that this week would be “difficult” although it is confident that it is close to reaching the peak of infection.

Despite recording the highest death toll in the country since the outbreak began, The Ministry of Health also reported a sharp increase in the number of patients cured from almost 3,800 to 5,367.

More than half of deaths (53%) are concentrated in the Madrid region, the most affected by the epidemic both in deaths and in diagnosed cases, which registered 290 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Given the saturation of the health and funeral system, the regional authorities installed a field hospital in a congress pavilion that can accommodate up to 5,500 beds and set up an ice rink to function as a morgue.

The EU expresses its “solidarity

“Spain is certainly on the front line of fire. Let me offer my sincere condolences ”, The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, for whom Madrid acted “promptly and strongly,” said in a letter.

Given the progression of infections, which also reached 5,400 health workers, Madrid seeks to guarantee the supply of protective equipment, in high demand worldwide, requesting help from NATO or within the framework of the EU.

To avoid the shortage of this material, the European Commission launched a joint tender, for 25 countries, for protective equipment such as face masks. The offers received exceed the demands, according to Brussels, which refuses to specify the amount.

“The contracts for these teams must be signed quickly and, in two weeks, the masks, gloves, gowns and protective glasses will be in your hospitals”, pointed out the president of the community executive.

To help countries cope with the human and economic impact of the coronavirus, lThe EU also relaxed its rules on public aid and its fiscal discipline, so that different governments can increase public spending to support companies, workers and health systems.

Von der Leyen also recalled that Spain is eligible for “around 11,000 million euros from the Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative”, lsupported by the Commission with cohesion funds, to support health, SMEs and employment.

“We will not disappoint them”, launched those who fear losing their job, after recalling that “Spain suffered a lot during the 2008 economic and financial crisis,” which especially resulted in high levels of unemployment in the Mediterranean country.