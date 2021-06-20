Spain achieves the qualification for eighth but will not be able to be first of Group A

06/20/2021 at 7:09 PM CEST

Lucas Mondelo’s Spanish team is bound to win tonight (21.00) at the Fonteta in Slovakia, to access the Round of 16 of the Women’s Eurobasket, after the victory of Belarus against Sweden (54-78).

The Spanish team, who fell on the first match against Belarus, needs a win against Slovakia to reach the knockout stages of the tournament, although she will no longer be able to do it as first of the group.

That means that the Spanish team will fight for a second place, and in case of victory, it will allow them to access the second phase., although he will have to play the round of 16 and will not have the extra day of rest, which will be enjoyed by the first group.

Belarus, in control

Belarus did not give Sweden an option in a match in which the rebound dominance and the shooting percentages ended up being decisive.

The Belarusians dominated the duel from start to finish with Alexandria Bentley, Mariya Papova and Anastasiya Verameyenka among the most prominent.

If Spain beat Slovakia, It will do it before the third of group B, probably the selection of Montenegro. If you lose, it will be third and will play against the second of group B, possibly Italy