Spain acclimatizes to Russia at the Petrovsky in Saint Petersburg

06/29/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

Jordi Gil

The Spanish team has barely taken a few hours off after their big win against Croatia to get down to work for the 2021 Euro Cup quarter-finals against Switzerland on Friday. The expedition flew in the early afternoon from Copenhagen to Saint Petersburg and, as soon as he arrived, he went to the Petrovsky stadium to perform a training session.

Spain has chosen the old field of the Zenit of Saint Petersburg to hold their pre-game sessions on Friday. It is a historical, multipurpose complex, which has also stood out for the practice of athletics. The selection is staying in another emblematic place of the city, the Astoria hotel, With 109 years of history and through which personalities of all kinds have passed since its opening.

From presidents like George Bush or Margaret Tatcher to artists of the stature of Pavarotti, Madonna, Elton John or Jack Nicholson they have stayed at the Astoria, located opposite the historic German Imperial Embassy in Saint Petersburg.

The national team will prepare in the Petrovsky, but will play on Friday against Switzerland in the modern Kretovsky, inaugurated in 2017 on the occasion of the Confederations Cup and that hosted several matches of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This same stadium will host the 2022 Champions League final.

The session passed normally, with happy faces after the victory against Croatia, and with a greater burden for the players who did not act in the Copenhagen Parken.