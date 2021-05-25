Spain 2050: more car taxes

The pandemic has aggravated some of the problems that Spain already had, such as unemployment, low productivity and a huge financial debt. These are things that cannot be solved with a couple of decrees, or in a legislature. The Government has presented a comprehensive document to see where the country is going in the coming decades. And the car (and mobility in general) has a lot of prominence.

The document Spain 2050. Foundations and proposals for a Long-Term National Strategy, is more thoughtful than it seems. As we read, it is the result of the work of experts with different ideological sensitivities. That it is not a toast to the sun of what someone wants Spain to be in 2050, but rather a roadmap with concrete measures to follow.

The paradigm in everything that concerns mobility is one of radical change. It is true that the sector has been changing at a dizzying rate in recent years, and it will change more. The specific objective is reduce by two million tons of CO2 emissions from the Spanish transport sector in three decades.

Something that is already applied in other countries and that the document contemplates is to impose fees for short flights and put an end to those that can be done by train in less than two and a half hours. That, in principle, could favor the use of a clean car, but if the same document speaks of raise tax revenue 8 points (up to 43% of GDP in 2050, as well as halving the shadow economy, from 20% to 10% of GDP), the car will have to contribute. New car use tax

For this we speak of create a tax “On the actual measured use of the vehicle”, as a measure that will “transform mobility and reduce emissions”. The plan seeks to: “Adjust the taxation of road transport to the actual use of the vehicle, addressing all the negative impacts generated and ensuring greater coherence between the type of vehicle purchased and the needs of the service.”

This seems to want to end the “posture”. Do not buy an SUV if you are never going to use it off the asphalt, or a giant car if you only have one child, for example. To do this, it is proposed to move from the current fiscal figures on the purchase, circulation and fuels, to a vehicle’s actual measured use tax that takes into account its characteristics: its weight, its power, its emissions of atmospheric pollutants and greenhouse gases ».

This new tax would put an end to the registration tax. And it is not something new, but it has been talking about a global tax since 2019. But there are more changes, in order to continue electrifying the Spanish fleet:

Fuel tax increase

The government has long suggested the possibility of equating the tax on diesel to that on gasoline. The PNV paralyzed the proposal in exchange for continuing to support the Executive.

Now the idea reappears. The plan focuses on “progressively raising the tax rates on diesel and gasoline consumption until both are equal to the average tax rate for gasoline in the EU-8.”

The government’s calculations are that, with this tax increase at the levels of Germany, Italy or France, tax revenues would increase by around € 10 billion and fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions would be reduced by around 6.1%. The data come from the study Energy-environmental taxes in Spain: situation and efficient and equitable proposals, which is indicated in the annex to the document.

Electric car strategy

The objective of “developing an intersectoral strategy that facilitates the creation of the ecosystem that the electric car requires” is also mentioned.

For this, it is “essential” to promote the manufacture of this type of vehicle in our territory; promote the production, reuse and recycling of batteries; and increasing the fast recharging points and encouraging the purchase of these vehicles, taking into account the possible distributional implications of this type of aid.

In this sense, remember that the Moves III Plan is already underway, which helps to purchase plug-in hybrid cars and electric cars. Also that many cars with plugs are already manufactured in our country and that it is intended to create a battery factory so that the assembly of an electric vehicle can be carried out in the Volkswagen plants in Navarra and SEAT in Martorell (Barcelona) .

Beyond the car

The Government also predicts that “there will be fewer private vehicles and more shared vehicles, more bicycles and more public transport. Mobility will be transformed by the spread of the electric car, which will become increasingly economical and competitive, and which will constitute the bulk of the Spanish fleet by the middle of the century ”.

Nor is it something new. Those of us who live in cities know that the car is not always the most comfortable or fast option to go from one point to another.

The document also points out that the autonomous vehicle “will only encourage this trend, helping to reduce emissions and traffic, and to free up public space in our cities. This is likely to begin to occur before 2050, at least in certain mobility segments, “the Government assures.

An important point is to change the delivery model in the last mile «Companies will have to replace their current fleet of vans and trucks with lighter, carbon-neutral vehicles, among which delivery drones could be included ”, concludes the document.

The document is full of challenges that we must face if we are not to lose ground in the future. It should also be open to improvement, after discussing it with experts and social agents from all the fields it covers. But the doubt arises … Is there really a will to follow the established guidelines?

More information: Spain 2050 (pdf)