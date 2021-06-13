SPAIN | 16 debutants with the Absolute

Álvaro Fernández, Cucurella, Guillamón, Mingueza, Óscar Gil, Zubimendi, Gonzalo Villar, Manu García, Brahim and Abel Ruiz can now put on their CV that they have debuted with the Spanish National Team. In the strange circumstances in which the national team faces Lithuania in Butarque, there are already a dozen footballers who can boast of making their debut with the Absolute. Something, by the way, that has not made the clubs much fun, since many young nationals have a premium in their contract for which they receive a good economic amount if they wear the Spain shirt. In the second half they entered Juan Miranda, White, Handful, Fran Beltrán, Josep Martínez Y Water well, five more for the list.

After talking to UEFA, the match was unable to change its name. In principle, it was going to be a Spain-Lithuania with Luis Enrique’s summoned. The positive of Busquets prevented the dispute of the match, but it was too late to suspend it. Luis de la Fuente had to urgently call the usual components of the Under-21, which would be those who would dispute the match. But it was not authorized to be a Spain Under-21-Lithuania.

In this way, this is one more match in Spain, despite the fact that its call is completely contrary to the usual one. From the starting eleven, only Bryan Gil has already debuted with the Absolute. In addition, in order to give the maximum possible number of players the opportunity to play for Spain, Luis de la Fuente will exhaust the six changes allowed in a friendly match. To all this, the coach also directs the national team for the first time and presents, as reported by Mister Chip, the eleven with an average age (22 years and 102 days) youngest in history. They also play footballers from eleven different clubs, something that has only happened twice in the 101 years of the national team. Manu Garcia Y Oscar Gil, both in the Second Division, are the first two internationals who have not been in the elite since Angel Roan, in 2007.

Spain plays today with 10 debutants (all except Bryan Gil) for the second time in its history (in the team’s inaugural match in 1920 there were 11 debutants, obviously). The average age of the starting XI (22 years and 102 days) is the lowest in ALL the history of the national team. pic.twitter.com/LoISKNuekZ – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) June 8, 2021

A cluster of circumstances has changed the lives of the U21 regulars, who were already on vacation and thinking of resting for the next season. Who would tell them after losing to Portugal in the semifinals of the European Under-21 that a few days later they would add their first internationality. In addition, the Selection has already announced that some of them, whose names are not yet publicly known, they will be incorporated into the training bubble as prevention in case there are more positive cases in the coming days.