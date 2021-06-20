Spain 1-Poland 1 | Red alert

On Wednesday we played Slovakia in the final of the European Championship. It is a final that comes much earlier than expected. In reality, it is a final that does not give access to the title but to stay alive in a tournament that has started crooked. The draws against Sweden and Poland force us to make that head or tail. Not even Morata’s goal served to scare off ghosts. Because the real ghost, this one in white, with an eagle on his chest and a golden boot, is called Robert Lewandowski. His goal left us frozen. And hardly breathing until next Wednesday.

Luis Enrique says he understands the whistles if the fan sees apathy on the field. There was not in the debut against Sweden, true, but the criticisms of the lack of goal are also understandable. Success in front of goal is the most precious asset in football. “Here they judge you by the goals, not by the kilometers you run,” said Kiko Narváez (whom any duel with Poland tastes like a shrimp omelette since the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympic gold medal) on the Telecinco broadcast. We will always have the question of whether Gerard Moreno’s entry into the starting eleven responded to the coach’s book, to what he had planned before even the zero draw against Sweden, or to the popular clamor. Of which there is no doubt is that his inclusion brought fresh air to La Roja.

At first, everything heralded a Polish fort anchored in its three plants, Bereszynski, Glik and Bednarek, but two strokes were enough to realize that Poland was not Sweden. Paulo Sousa intends to instill in the eagle’s team a game of certain daring, and despite being aware of the rival in front of him, he did not change the pattern. That’s why he pushed Zielinski back somewhat. The Naples midfielder had to become a Swiderski hitch, a natural transmission belt for the balls to finally reach Lewandowski. And those are big words. Klich, in minute 5, already warned of the rival danger with a shot that went slightly high. One eye was fixed on the ball and the other on what Morata and Gerard were doing. The Juventus team maintained the role of previous games, while Villarreal played Ferran Torres but with a tendency to sneak into interior positions., there where to awaken the doubts of the three Polish centrals.

And precisely in one of those plays the first goal of the Spanish National Team in this European Championship finally arrived. The Villarreal forward received, placed the ball on his left leg and ventured into one of those Robben-style diagonals that ended in a shot that was bitten but that Morata could read, who went ahead of the defender to beat Szczesny. The goal, the fruit of so much suffering, could have no other dressing than the roll of the VAR, which after a few seconds of uncertainty validated the goal. Álvaro was in the correct position, by a few inches, by Glik’s foot. A foot that this time served for an entire country to breathe.

It was a kind of liberation. It was for Luis Enrique, towards whom Morata went swiftly to celebrate the goal, and it seemed to be for the rest of the team. But the night had great scares in store for us. Swiderski was the protagonist of two of them. In the first (35 ‘), his shot to the center by Lewandowski went high. In the second (43 ‘), prompted by Alba’s failure, his whiplash was repelled by the post and landed on Lewandowski’s left leg. But Unai Simón was there to clear the Golden Boot’s point-blank volley for a corner.

So we went to rest, between the relief of having seen the door and the trembling of knowing that our health was still fragile. And so we came back. First, with the icy water that Poland’s goal scored in the 54th minute. A Lewandowski header in which Laporte was an amateur, complaining of a push that in this Eurocup induces laughter. And immediately afterwards, in the 55th minute, with a well-awarded penalty from Moder to Gerard.. The Villarreal did not hesitate and took the ball in his hands. But his launch crashed into the post and his rejection could not be converted into a goal by Morata.

Gafes and those things taste like a jartá in Seville, but we could not waste a single minute in crying over the spilled milk. For this reason, Luis Enrique reacted immediately with the entry of Ferran Torres by Olmo. And seven minutes later, with Fabian and Sarabia for Gerard and Koke. But none of the changes brought a cool mind because as the minutes progressed the game got muddled and drifted into a waterfall of mindless centers. With the passage of time, La Roja’s game was no longer the same. As it happened against Sweden. Lewandowski’s goal was too severe a punishment for a team that does not know where to look for solutions. And Wednesday is right around the corner.

Changes

Kozlowski (54 ‘, Klich), Ferran Torres (60 ‘, Dani Olmo), Frankowski (67 ‘, Swiderski), Fabian (67 ‘, Gerard Moreno), Sarabia (67 ‘, Koke), Dawidowicz (84 ‘, Bednarek), Linetty (84 ‘, Jakub Moder), Oyarzabal (86 ‘, Morata)

Goals

1-0, 24 ‘: Morata, 1-1, 53 ‘: Lewandowski

Cards

Referee: Daniele Orsato

VAR Referee: Massimiliano Irrati

Klich (35 ‘, Yellow) Jakub Moder (56 ‘, Yellow) Jozwiak (58 ‘, Yellow) Pau Torres (80 ‘, Yellow) Lewandowski (92 ‘, Yellow) Rodrigo (93 ‘, Yellow

Classification Group E PT PJ PG PE PP 1

4

2 1 1 0 2

3

2 1 0 1 3

two

2 0 2 0 4

1

