Spain 0 – Sweden 0: summary, result and goals. Euro 2020

The image of the National Team has been good. It is not easy to play on a dry field like today. We have had occasions. The ball has not entered. The team has taken the reins of the game, worse there has been no luck of face goal. We have watered it, but it is very hot. If the field is dry the game slows down and costs us. A tie is a good point. As a former player of the National Team, Morata is a reference and all of Spain must be a pineapple, that the whole team needs support. He is a starting player with Cristiano at Juventus and that says it all. As soon as I finish the first one, many more will enter “

Albert Luque, director of the RFEF