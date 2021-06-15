SPAIN 0 – SWEDEN 0 Spain is dry

The usual thing was lacking, the goal. Apparently he was not hiding in Seville either and the problem is exacerbated because it has become a hateful chorus song. Spain played with Sweden and starts the Eurocup without a prize. A period of five days is now open (until the duel against Poland) with the gatherings fuming, because it is enough to have half-open ears to realize the popular feeling: Why didn’t Gerard Moreno play until minute 73 When was the top Spanish scorer in LaLiga? “Football is football,” Boskov said. Not even Vujadin’s phrase helps us.

While the hymns were playing, I wanted to do an experiment, an easy exercise, without any risk. I typed ‘Luis Enrique’ on Twitter and waited how long it took for his name to appear in a comment. It did not come to the minute. And it went like this: “Luis Enrique is another Clemente. It’s going to give us glory days ”. ? So I better parked the social networks and focused on the La Cartuja lawn, where Luis Enrique had lined up the most predictable eleven of all the predictable ones, and that in the Asturian is already right. Unai Simón again under the sticks (and they go eight games in a row), which gives it the status of the title holder of the Selection. It was a left-wing Spain, with two left-handed centrals like Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte, accompanied in defense by another zocato like Jordi Alba. Details, just that, because the truth is that the quartet that escorted Simón was a safe start.

It took five minutes to draw what we had left to see from there at a quarter to eleven. A Red who moved the ball from side to side in her attempt to find a gap in that yellow crowd ordered by Jane Andersson. Isak and Berg They had no other role in that start than to chase the Spanish centrals to try to hinder the ball out. It cost his.

The first uy came on a header from Olmo in the 15th minute after a pass from Koke. The ball bounced onto the grass but was well cleared for a corner by Robin Olsen. The Everton goalkeeper gave a couple of voices in an attempt to get his teammates to take a few steps forward. Because it was true that Sweden only ran after the ball, to such an extent was the offensive disconnection of the team that Forsberg, Possibly the most classy foot when setting up the game, he had his first notable intervention in the 20th minute. Remarkable does not mean brilliant, as his shot went through the roof.

A fact: in the 26 ‘, the possession of Spain amounted to 82%. Another: by then, Luis Enrique’s men had already bounced four corners and finished off four times on goal. But on many occasions the really difficult thing in football is to translate those numbers into real danger. Ask Koke, who in just five minutes enjoyed two clear scoring chances. In both, his shots found no goal. The rojiblanco and Pedri were the most mobile midfielders, while Rodri acted as anchor. By the way, we cannot ignore the canary’s fact that against the Swedes he became, at 18, the youngest player in the history of the National Team to start the final phase of a great championship. Almost nothing.

Spain played well, but did not score. And we were there when the national debate revived: Morata, yes, Morata, no. A monumental blunder by Danielson left the ball given away to Juve next to the penalty spot. But Morata erred, he threw out what we saw inside. And that failure had an effect from which it was not possible to recover. Only three minutes later the tables were reversed and it was Isak, the best of the Swedes, who had a clear chance, but his shot turned into a kind of pinball in which the ball bounced off Llorente, bounced along the goal line, hit the post and was finally in the hands of Simon. A gift as if from heaven.

The second half started, I was tempted to type ‘Morata’ on Twitter, but I didn’t dare. Down that river everything goes down and I preferred to fervently believe that the Juve forward would retaliate with a goal that would give us the first three points in this European Championship. But it could not be and was replaced, between whistles in the stands, by Sarabia, at the same time that Thiago relieved Rodri. Already in 73 ‘, when La Roja faltered, Oyarzabal and Moreno entered through Ferran and Olmo.

But the barter did not serve to redirect what had gone wrong with the passing of the minutes. 75% possession and 953 passes had no prize. Not even in 90 ‘Gerard Moreno’s shot ended in a goal. Olsen was there. Spain started well and ended badly. That is the worst news. The rest is debate, turns and more turns to the lineup, that of “football is football” of the remembered Vujadin.

Changes

Thiago (65 ‘, Rodrigo), Sarabia (65 ‘, Morata), Quaison (68 ‘, Marcus Berg), Claesson (68 ‘, Isak), Gerard Moreno (73 ‘, Dani Olmo), Oyarzabal (73 ‘, Ferrán Torres), Emil krafth (74 ‘, Lustig), Jens cajuste (83 ‘, Olsson), Bengtsson (83 ‘, Forsberg), Fabian (86 ‘, Koke)

Cards

Referee: Slavko Vincic

VAR Referee: Bastian Dankert

Lustig (54 ‘, Yellow

