Spain 0-Sweden 0 | Luis Enrique: “The field was bad; the players have complained”

Luis Enrique, in the flash interview of Telecinco, has analyzed Spain’s 0-0 against Sweden, in the debut of the Eurocup.

Outcome: “It does not leave me feeling different from that of the fans. We have been superior to an opponent who has decided only to defend. It is a draw that tastes bad for the players and the fans.”

No goal: “When goals are not scored it is the usual …, in the end what we try is to generate chances. The field did not help much because the players had problems controlling the ball. They have complained in the locker room about this. And the football only understands goals. I have lost games like today. “

Morata: “Whistle Morata? I have seen applause for Morata, which is what I pay attention to. Morata is a great player who does many things well. There is no luck today. But that’s how football is and that’s life. It is easier to play with the public in favor, and I hope it changes. “

Complaints towards Sweden: “Spain should have scored and Sweden used their weapons. People have to watch the game on TV. The public has been superb and I hope this help. It costs a lot to score goals against any opponent. We will try to do more occasions and to materialize them “.

Morata: "Everyone who has played has contributed something. Morata I have seen two reactions: one more critical and another encouraging the players and Morata, who is the one I prefer. We all like to feel loved. Morata played a very good game, but we all wish, and he the first, for the chances to come in. But it's not pleasant. We all want the fans to support him.

