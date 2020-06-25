If you think books have failed to make the digital leap, then it’s because you don’t know Scribd yet. This reading subscription service is something like “the Netflix of books”: you register, pay a monthly fee ($ 8.99) and have access to their entire catalog to read what you want from your computer, smartphone or tablet.

At Scribd you can find more than a million books, magazines, audiobooks and academic documents; from biographies and fiction to science, technology, politics, finance or health. Their catalog includes titles from publishers such as Anagrama, Tusquets and Turner, as well as magazines such as Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, National Geographic Traveler and Proceso.

“/>

And that’s not all. Subscribing to Scribd also includes benefits such as free access to other services: TuneIn Premium (radio, music, sporting events, and podcasts), MUBI (cult or independent movies), CONtv + Comics (horror, anime, and comic book movies), Peak Pro (brain training games), CuriosityStream (documentaries), and FarFaria (stories for children).

“/>

