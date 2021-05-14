SpaceX’s Starship is already preparing for its first orbital flight

05/14/2021 at 8:08 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

SpaceX continues its adventures to fulfill its main objectives outside our planet. Among them, the company founded by Elon Musk, continues to outline the benefits of its Starship rocket, which will play a very important role in landing missions for the transport of personnel and supplies. A few days ago we were able to verify that the SN15 prototype was able to successfully complete the take-off and landing tests without any altercations. Now the company prepares for the first orbital flight of the Starship.

The trip, which will have a duration of approximately 90 minutes, will depart from the facilities of Boca Chica, Texas. The idea is that once you reach your goal, you land in the ocean, near Hawaii. All the details of the trip have been published through an official document on the website of the Federal Communications Commission. During the flight, the company plans to collect all possible data to set more precisely the parameters they need to make the Starship work, something very difficult to do via computer, as explained in the document.

The propellant used for takeoff will be the Super Heavy. Once in the air, the spacecraft will fly over the Gulf of Mexico and the Straits of Florida. The intention is to land about 100km off the northwest coast of Kauai. There are no details on when this test will take place. We will have to be attentive to know if the test will be successful or not.