SpaceX’s perfect landing after four failed attempts

After four failed attempts, the fifth was the charm. This Wednesday, SpaceX’s SN15 spacecraft soared 10 kilometers high. Five minutes later he returned to land and all eyes were on the landing, a tense moment because on the other occasions he has not succeeded, but this time he has.

For the first time, he hits the ground and remains in one piece, an achievement for Elon Musk’s company, to which competition has come out. Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ company, already has a date to launch the first space tourist. It will be on July 20 and the first square is for sale. It will be for whoever bids the highest.