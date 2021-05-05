SpaceX’s interplanetary spacecraft closer to traveling to the Moon and Mars

He’s finally done it, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has done it successfully land the Starship prototype SN15. The gigantic spacecraft has tried this on several occasions before, although it is only now with the SN15 prototype that it has managed to overcome a key challenge in its development: landing in one piece back on the Earth’s surface.

After conducting a high altitude test flight, the interplanetary spacecraft performed its horizontal fall maneuver unsurprisingly after turning off its engines. Just before hitting the ground, activate the engines and stands vertically for a soft landing. Previously other prototypes failed in this last step.

In minute 10 you can see the landing:

Live feed of Starship SN15 flight test → https://t.co/Hs5C53qBxb https://t.co/chZjdVAute – SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 5, 2021

Its about first prototype of the interplanetary spacecraft that manages to land safely after surviving a high altitude flight. Too it must be said, there was a small fire near the base of the rocket after landing, although it was subsequently extinguished. According to a SpaceX engineer, “nothing unusual with the amount of methane we carry.”

This successful landing marks a milestone for SpaceX, which has finally managed to successfully land its largest rocket ship of all. They had previously tried four more prototypes, all of which ended up exploding in some way or another either before landing or moments after landing.

Via | Spacex