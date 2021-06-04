SpaceX’s Facon 9 refuels the Space Station

Landing of the Falcon 9 of SpaceX

It is the 17th rocket that Elon Musk’s company has launched this year to the International Space Station.

On his return to Earth he nailed a perfect landing

Despite the fact that the weather forecasts were not ideal, the weather ended up accompanying the mission

SpaceX has sent the Falcon 9, its 17th rocket of the year to the International Space Station. Its mission has been to supply it with supplies, science experiments, microscopic animals and baby squid, hardware, and two new solar panels. In total, more than 3,000 kilos of cargo.

Minutes after liftoff, Falcon 9 returned to Earth landing on one of two recovery ships in SpaceX’s fleet in the Atlantic Ocean.

Despite the fact that the weather forecasts were not good, the weather changed and the mission could be carried out without problems.

Lemons, avocados, squid and solar panels

The Falcon 9 has taken baby squid and other microorganisms into space to better study the effects of these flights on living things.

POT

In addition, they have brought in two new solar panels to help increase the space station’s power supply. And, of course, several snacks for the crew astronauts, such as apples, lemons or avocados.