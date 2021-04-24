SpaceX’s ‘Endeavor’ capsule successfully docks with the International Space Station

The team of four astronauts traveling on board are already on the ISS

This is the first manned trip to space powered by a recycled rocket

The team of four astronauts aboard SpaceX’s ‘Endeavor’ capsule have successfully docked at the International Space Station. The mission has been a success and also a pioneering journey as the first team of astronauts to be launched into space powered for a recycled rocket, as reported by NASA.

The ‘Endeavor’ capsule, also making its second flight into space, was launched this Friday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Endeavor has docked at the space station complex at 09:08 GMT. The docking was carried out while the ISS was flying 425 km above the Indian Ocean.

On board the capsule were two NASA astronauts: Mission Commander Shane Kimbrough, 53, and Pilot Megan McArthur, 49, along with Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, 52, and he also mission specialist Thomas Pesquet, 43, a French engineer from the European Space Agency.

The four astronauts floated off the docking pier shortly after 09:40 GMT and were greeted with hugs and smiles by the seven-member crew aboard the Space Station.

This mission marks the second flight of an “operational” space station team launched by NASA aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. since manned space flight resumed from US soil last year, after the nine-year hiatus forced by the cancellation of the US space shuttle program in 2011. During that period, the only ships available to raise astronauts to Earth orbit were the Russian Soyuzs.