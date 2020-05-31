The Dragon Endeavor capsule was docked to the ISS without any problems after two-hour approach maneuvers

The capsule Dragon Endeavor of the company SpaceX arrived this Sunday at the International Space Station (EEI) with two NASA astronauts on board about 19 hours after its successful launch from the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral (Florida).

As we informed you yesterday, the rocket Falcon 9 of the aeronautical company SpaceX with a ship in which two astronauts from the POT took off this Saturday from Cape Canaveral (Florida) on the first human space flight to the International Space Station (EEI) from US soil in nine years.

The capsule Crew Dragon, that the astronauts of the POT Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley baptized with the name of Dragon Endeavor, docked with the EEI no problem after a series of approach maneuvers that lasted approximately two hours.

The ship that arrived about ten minutes before the scheduled time and completed the final approach maneuver at 10.17 local time (9:17 from Mexico City) at the height of the northern border of China with Mongolia, after taking off attached to the tip of the rocket Falcon 9 of SpaceX from the Kennedy Space Center before millions of people who followed the live broadcast on the internet.

This is the first space flight with humans from the ground American to the ISS since in 2011 Atlantis He made the last trip of the era of the ferries.

After waking up around 4:45 in the morning (3:45 in Mexico City), Hurley and Behnken They tested the ship’s maneuverability to certify the shuttle’s functionality about thirty minutes before docking, after which they re-activated the autopilot.

Designed to autonomously dock the Harmony module, the capsule joined the ISS under the watchful eye of astronauts and Earth workers, who continuously monitored the approach of the capsule.

This was the slowest part since a collision in space is potentially fatal so it approached a speed of 10 centimeters per second for the last few meters.

After equalizing the pressure inside the shuttle with that of the ISS, approximately two hours after docking, the hatch will open and the onboard crew will welcome Hurley and Behnken.

The astronauts will join Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner and the American Chris Cassidy, who traveled to the ISS on April 9 on board the Soyuz shuttle and will spend about six months there to complete their mission.

At the moment, the duration of the Demo-2 mission that aims to certify the ability of the SpaceX company, founded by Elon Musk, to conduct commercial space travel is unknown, but it is estimated that astronauts spend between 6 and 16 weeks in the ISS.

During that time they will carry out technical and scientific research until their return to Earth, which, if satisfactory, will be the final step before beginning NASA operational missions supported by private companies.

With information from .