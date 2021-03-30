SpaceX’s Crew Dragon ship to feature spectacular ‘observation dome’ for space tourists

In a spaceship the windows were the least Until now, but for those responsible for the SpaceX Dragon Crew this element takes on new meaning in this ship that will be manned in part by space tourists.

To make those passengers able to enjoy the views, SpaceX has revealed that your Crew Dragon will have a transparent dome Through which the crew will be able to enjoy simply incredible spatial panoramas during their journeys.

More immersed in space, difficult

This ‘observation dome’ will be located under the nose of the Dragon capsule, and will allow it to be used by a single passenger at a time. This unique window to the outside can be used when the spacecraft has safely left Earth’s atmosphere.

The ship will also consist of a cover that will be able to return to its position once that dome is stopped, protecting it for example when the Crew Dragon re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere on the way back.

Elon Musk explained on Twitter how this idea would allow “you sit as much in space as possible“during those trips. The company indicated some details of this dome during the presentation of its future trip with space tourists, which has been baptized as” Inspiration4 “.

Observation module of the ISS.

The dome has a function similar to the observation module that was installed on the International Space Station in 2010, but in the case of the Crew Dragon the dome will be formed by a single piece of transparent glass, while in the ISS the module consists of several panels in the form of small observation windows.

Via | TechCrunch