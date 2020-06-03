Elon Musk was going to allow Tom Cruise to be the first actor to shoot a movie in spaceWe have now discovered that your aerospace transport company has also reached out to the world of cinema for the creation of its already iconic & nbsp;Space suits. “data-reactid =” 12 “>SpaceX It is on the way to becoming the perfect example of the encounter between reality and fiction. If we learned earlier this month that Elon Musk was going to allow Tom Cruise to be the first actor to shoot a movie in space, we have now discovered that his aerospace transport company has also reached out to the world of cinema for the creation of its already iconic Space suits.

The Captain America, Wolverine and Batman passed out suits are the work of the same designer who has dressed the SpaceX astronauts. (Images: Walt Disney Pictures / 20th Century Fox / Warner Bros. Pictures)

Forbes, the man behind his design is nothing less than the Mexican & nbsp;José Fernández. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Indeed, that futuristic outfit we saw just a few days ago, when SpaceX became the first private space exploration company to send humans beyond the stratosphere – specifically to the International Space Station – it does not owe its sophisticated and almost cinematographic aspect to chance. And, as we have learned thanks to Forbes, the man behind its design is none other than the Mexican José Fernández.