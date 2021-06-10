SpaceX would incorporate Starlink on several airlines to offer faster WiFi connections

06/10/2021 at 4:40 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Starlink intends to end up offering its public service this year. SpaceX’s project to offer satellite internet is expanding, and in addition to being quite useful especially for houses far from big cities or rural homes where internet access is complex, Starlink could also reach various airlines. And it is that the company founded by Elon Musk is in negotiations to offer WiFi connection to commercial aircraft.

According to The Verge, Jonathan Hofeller, vice president of the company, was able to offer certain details of this movement by SpaceX through the Connected Aviation Intelligence Summit. During the talk, he commented that his specialized product to be installed in commercial aircraft is now ready, they have carried out tests, and are waiting to reach an agreement to start their service also in commercial aircraft. Since the first launch of these satellites in 2018, the company carries almost 1,800 of these satellites in orbit of the 4,400 you need to offer your service globally. At the moment the service is in beta, and promises connections of up to 100 Mbps downstream and 20 Mbps upstream. Starlink would mainly reach rural houses. During the beta, users pay about $ 99 per month for this service and a $ 499 kit installed at home to access the connection.

All hardware incorporated into the aircraft will be developed by SpaceX and optimized for this use. To access the internet through this service, inter-satellite connections will be required, communication between satellites via laser, but without them bouncing off ground stations. With this service, SpaceX would also compete with Amazon and its mega constellations, where Bezos’s company plans to deploy 3,000 satellites, and OneWeb, a British company with 182 satellites already launched out of its 640 total.