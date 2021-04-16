SpaceX Wins $ 2.9 Billion NASA Moon Mission Contract: Washington Post

WASHINGTON, Apr 16 (Reuters) – NASA awarded SpaceX, a company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, a $ 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to carry astronauts to the moon, leaving out Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin. , and defense contractor Dynetics Inc, the Washington Post reported Friday.

The mission will be the first for the US space agency since Apollo. The offer from Musk, who is also president of Tesla Inc, was beaten by one from Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos, who had partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and Draper, according to the report. Bezos also owns the Washington Post.

SpaceX announced earlier this week that it had raised about $ 1.16 billion in equity financing.

