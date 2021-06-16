SpaceX will use repurposed rockets in military missions with the United States

06/16/2021 at 2:34 PM CEST

SpaceX has deployed Falcon 9 rockets reused numerous times for commercial missions. But, until now, it had been limited to entirely new rockets for national security contracts.

However, the Pentagon has signed its first SpaceX mission using a reused rocket in the mission that will launch the GPS III satellite that tIt will take place on Thursday, June 17.

The Pentagon Space Force first embraced the idea of ​​launching military payloads with repurposed rockets last year, specifically for the GPS III program. “In preparation for this first event, we have worked closely with SpaceX to understand the renovation processes and we are sure that this rocket is ready for its next flight“Deputy Mission Director Dr. Walter Lauderdale told CNBC.

Spacex landed a $ 470 million contract with the Pentagon to launch five of the six GPS III satellites so far, and the other was awarded to rival United Launch Alliance. The contract originally did not allow for reusable rockets, but the army modified the commitment signed last year to allow its reuse, a move that will help you save an estimated $ 64 million. The propellant Falcon 9 flying the payload on Thursday flew the previous Space Force GPS III mission. However, the Space Force said that that will not be a limitation in the future.