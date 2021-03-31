SpaceX to install a glass dome on Crew Dragon for tourists

SpaceX is preparing for the first exclusively civilian space mission. The company has announced that it will install a glass dome in the Crew Dragon so that passengers can observe the space, thus enhancing your off-Earth experience.

The Inspiration4 mission, scheduled for September 15, will use the Crew Dragon Resilience capsule that is currently docked to the International Space Station in support of NASA’s Crew-1 mission. SpaceX to replace ISS latch mechanism by a transparent observation dome.

According to TechCrunch, the module will be located in the nose of the Crew Dragon, that is, at the highest point of the capsule. Recall that it is attached to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad. The observation dome will have a cover that will protect it at take-off and re-entry.

Once the SpaceX capsule is out of Earth’s atmosphere, the cover will open and expose the dome —See image above— so that the crew can enjoy the view. Of course, it is a small space, so you can only do it one at a time.

The ISS also has an observation module, but it is different from the one devised by SpaceX

The ISS has an observation module built by the European Space Agency (ESA), but it is different from what SpaceX imagines. According to the renderings of the aerospace company, its dome will have a uninterrupted glass surface, unlike that of the ISS which is made up of separate panels.

Possibly SpaceX will make other modifications to Crew Dragon for future commercial flights. If one of those capsules is destined exclusively for space tourism, could permanently dispense with ISS coupling systems and mechanisms. In this way, space could be gained to improve the passenger experience.

The Inspiration4 mission will be led by the billionaire and founder of Shift4 Payments, Jared isaacman. You will be accompanied by the Lockheed Martin employee, Chris Sembroski; the doctor and entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Physician Assistant and Pediatric Cancer Survivor, Hayley Arceneaux.

