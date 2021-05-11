SpaceX takes DOGE as payment to launch GEC’s DOGE-1 mission to the moon

SpaceX has accepted Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment to launch a lunar mission. A press release broke this news on May 9, noting that Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) had paid SpaceX to launch its DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon at DOGE. This deal became the first commercial lunar payload to be paid in full in Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrency. However, the firms did not disclose the details of the transactions.

According to the press release, the DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon will see the Geometric Space Corporation (GSC) mission administration join SpaceX to deploy a 40kg CubeSat aboard the Falcon 9 rocket to the Moon. With the aim of obtaining spatial intelligence through sensors and cameras integrated into the CubeSat, this mission is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The post went on to reveal that GEC will be teaming up with POINTBLANK LLC to develop software and hardware for the next mission. This collaboration will allow for the addition of an additional payload to include digital art in the form of space plates, to be issued by GeometricLabs Corporation and Geometric Gaming Corporation.

DOGE keep shooting the moon

By enabling this mission, DOGE has proven to be a fast, reliable and secure cryptocurrency that works where traditional banks cannot. To this end, the coin has consolidated its position as the unit of account for all future lunar deals between SpaceX and Geometric Energy Corporation. Apart from this, DOGE has also been an example for missions to Mars.

Commenting on this achievement, Geometric Energy CEO Samuel Reid said:

Having officially negotiated with DOGE for a deal of this magnitude, Geometric Energy Corporation and SpaceX have solidified DOGE as a unit of account for the lunar business in the space sector.

Echoing Reid’s sentiments, SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero said this mission would help illustrate the applications of cryptocurrencies beyond Earth as it would lay the foundation for interplanetary trade.

This news comes as DOGE continues to trade bullish despite the downtrend in the current crypto market. At the time of writing, the coin is trading at 0.365 pounds after gaining 0.51% in the last 24 hours and 6.38% in the last seven days. DOGE has a market capitalization of 47,276,521,516 pounds, making it the fourth largest cryptocurrency by capitalization.