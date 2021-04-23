SpaceX successfully reuses its Crew Dragon capsule

SpaceX has scored another success in its manned mission program, after having carried out a takeoff and entry into orbit of its Crew Dragon ship. The spacecraft took off a few hours ago from Cape Canaveral with four crew members, Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough from NASA, Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency (ESA) and Akihiko Hoshide from Japan’s JAXA. If all goes well, in a few hours they will arrive at the International Space Station, where they will take over from the astronauts who are there.

A key element of this mission is that, in it, SpaceX has reused part of the elements used in in the Crew-1 mission from last year, including the first stage thruster, which was used during the Crew-1 launch, and the Dragon capsule, which was used for SpaceX’s first launch in June last year, on the last test mission and the first manned one that took astronauts to the International Space Station.

It is not a surprise that part of SpaceX’s plans involves the reuse of components. We were already surprised by the images of some phases landing on offshore platforms after having fulfilled their function in a launch. And only a few months after the last Crew Dragon demo we learned that the capsule was practically ready for reuse. However, it is one thing that in theory it was ready, and it is quite another to verify that, indeed, it is.

.

Also, in this release a propellant that has landed on the SpaceX platform at sea has also been used, an element for which this was already the second mission, and that having been successfully recovered can be used again in a third launch, after being subjected to various maintenance and overhaul operations. Thus, without yet reaching the number of reuses that NASA’s shuttles added, SpaceX is achieving at the same time reducing costs and reducing the amount of land and space garbage generated by the launches.

Despite the problems that the Starship problems are having, the large spacecraft of SpaceX and with which the company and NASA intend to return the human being to space, the collaboration between NASA and SpaceX seems to move every day in a better direction. The cost savings arising from the reuse of elements allows the company to offer very competitive prices, which added to Elon Musk’s aspiration to participate in the arrival of human beings on Mars, make us dream of a few years in which we will return to dreaming of space exploration in the same way that it already happened in the sixties.