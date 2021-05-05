SpaceX successfully lands the Starship SN15

They finally got it. After multiple attempts with explosive results, SpaceX successfully landed a prototype Starship. It’s about the SN15, a ship that will be part of the great feats of the company led by Elon musk. In fact, the manager took advantage of his Twitter account – as usual – to confirm the achievement. It is obviously that they have taken a key step to consolidate one of their most ambitious projects. However, they still have a long way to go.

Starship landing rated! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2021

Developing…

