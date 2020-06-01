OPINION

Bloomberg

SpaceX’s capsule, Crew Dragon, which is orbiting Earth with two American astronauts is the image of New Space Age glamor. It’s a sleek, stylish capsule with a commercial focus that is destined to appear alongside Italian sports cars in future design textbooks.

Mind you, don’t tell Elon Musk, CEO and chief designer of SpaceX. & # x27; Is a Ferrari more reliable than a Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic? & # x27 ;, he once asked a space journalist. The answer, of course, is that simpler sedans are more reliable than well-designed sports cars. So SpaceX, Musk made it clear, he was going to do ‘Corollas’.

It is embedded in the mindset of a company founded on a grand galactic ambition to transform humanity into a multi-planet species.

But Musk and SpaceX implicitly understand something that state space programs have not accepted: Success in space exploration is not ultimately about achieving ‘first place’ like landing on the moon.

Rather, it focuses on the business of establishing lunar colonies. To get that business, SpaceX has to prove that countries’ space programs, with their expensive rockets, capsules, and contractors, will not get there. Saturday was successful.

The 20th century space race was not about money, it was about records. The respective financial strengths of the American and Soviet systems certainly played a role, but when national pride is at stake, performance is more important than cost.

For decades, NASA internalized that priority by adopting additional cost agreements with its contractors. Under these covenants, NASA agrees to pay the cost of developing a project, plus an associated fee (often around 10 percent). It is an excellent system to encourage contractors to invest in difficult long-term projects with nebulous costs.

But if the goal is to create something that works repeatedly, and within budget, the added cost is an issue. After all, if rates increase during project delays, then that contractor lacks an incentive to control costs and end on the deadline.

To make things more difficult, expensive government programs must meet political requirements that no for-profit company would consider.

The development of the space shuttle in the 1970s spread and produced a & # x27; reusable & # x27; outrageously expensive that took thousands of hours to prepare for reuse. In 2012, Musk called the shuttle & # x27; a Ferrari to the umpteenth power & # x27 ;.

At the time, Musk was also working with the United States government.

But unlike traditional NASA contractors like Boeing, it did so at a fixed rate.

Instead of receiving payment on the way, SpaceX accepted a fixed fee to build technology, and what was not used in development could be kept as profit.

That does not mean an easy path. NASA requires SpaceX technology to meet its high safety standards, but it does mean that SpaceX has a strong incentive to find ways to control costs while developing cutting-edge technology.

For example, instead of trying to hone a single rocket for a flawless first launch, SpaceX opted for iterative design, whereby it launched, and failed, the first prototypes, as a means of learning from its mistakes and speeding up the design of the rocket.

It’s an approach that differs substantially from traditional aerospace companies, which spend years and money refining a design before flying it (the ‘Ferrari’ approach). Similarly, SpaceX, freed from political constraints, concentrated its design and testing on unique locations, rather than geographically extending it. It is what any rational manufacturer for profit would do.

This approach has been fruitful. The rocket that brought the Crew Dragon capsule into orbit is a Falcon 9, from a family of rockets developed for $ 390 million with assistance from NASA under fixed-price contracts.

According to a 2011 NASA report, the cost would have been between $ 1.7 billion and $ 4 billion if the same rocket had been developed using traditional means.

More dramatically, development of the Falcon 9 has reduced the cost of a space launch by a factor of at least 20. A kilogram launched on the space shuttle, which last flew in 2011, cost around $ 54,500. One in Falcon 9 costs around $ 2,700

Of course, sending humans into space is more difficult and expensive than sending cargo. Still, SpaceX managed to outperform more traditional contractors. In 2011, NASA announced plans for the Space Launch System, a new massive rocket to send Americans to the moon. To save costs and time, the rocket had to be built using engines and components from the space shuttle program. It was built by Boeing under an additional cost contract.

In 2014, NASA committed to a launch date in November 2018 at a cost of $ 9.7 billion. Then the launch dates began to change, all for the benefit of Boeing. By March, the launch date had been moved to the second half of 2021, with costs rising to $ 18.3 billion. If it flies, each rocket will exceed 1 billion, almost triple the cost of developing the Falcon 9.

For now, SpaceX’s focus is the clear winner, but its challenges begin. Above all, the firm must demonstrate that its relatively cheap human flights have a commercial market, an idea that is far from true.

Similarly, the company will need to test the business for its ambitious, long-term, and substantially more expensive exploration program. But today, at least, the ‘Corolla’ is beating the ‘Ferrari’ by millions of miles.

