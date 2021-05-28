SpaceX squids are ready to travel on the next mission

Just a few days ago, the results of a new experiment aimed at analyzing the superpowers of the tardigrades. Specifically, they were replaced by bullets and launched at high speed to see if they would be able to survive a collision like the one in the Israeli Beresheet ship, which crashed into the Moon in 2019, with a shipment of these animals on board. Now, another new project is about to get underway, with another trip in space. But this time they will not go alone, since aboard the ship of Spacex in which they will be accompanied by a group of small bioluminescent squid.

As explained from Live Science, the trip will begin next June 3, 1:29 pm EDT (7:29 p.m., Spanish peninsular time and 12:20, Mexico City time). At that time, a rocket Falcon 9 will leave the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, bound for the International Space Station, where they will remain a good season for their study. The objective of the scientists behind this project is to observe possible changes in their physiology that could make life easier for astronauts in the future. But why exactly?

Old acquaintances from space research

The tardigrade is an exciting animal. Numerous studies and experiments in the past have shown that it is capable of withstand extremely hot and cold temperatures, high salinity, dehydration, cosmic radiation or the vacuum of space. They have even been found to survive after being boiled.

Tardigrades survive in extreme conditions thanks to a latency phase, called ‘tun’

All this is usually achieved through a state of hibernation, called you n, in which they plunge when conditions are not favorable. Later, when this stage of hardship ceases, come back to life, as if nothing had happened. The phoenix, reborn from its ashes, is a hobbyist next to the tardigrade.

For this reason, it is not surprising that scientists want to study its survival on the International Space Station. Specifically, they seek to know what are the genes that give them this resistance to extreme conditions. Thus, they would have much more concrete data to try to emulate them in the future through treatments that allow astronauts to resist these situations so dangerous for humans.

For this they will travel semi-frozen and they will be thawed at their destination to start the experiments. All of this is very interesting, but not surprising, since it is not the first time that these animals have been studied in space. The real beginners here are the calamari.

Squid and bacteria

University of Florida

The squid chosen for this mission will be specimens of hawaiian squid (Euprymna scolopes). This species is known, in addition to its small size, of about 3 mm, for his bioluminescence.

Squids are not born with luminescent bacteria, but associate with them in seawater

This means that they are capable of emitting light, but in their case they are not the ones that achieve it. Actually, it is the bioluminescent bacteria with which they maintain a symbiotic relationship. These live in an organ inside the squid, so in a way they can be compared with our intestinal microbiota. Ours do not turn us into light bulbs, but they help us digest food and protect us from digestive pathogens. Of course, we also have beneficial microorganisms living in other areas of our body. It is, for example, the case of the microbiota of the skin or genitals. They are very beneficial for us, so it would be very important that they do not suffer the consequences of a trip to space.

And this is where the squid from spacex. These animals are born without these bacteria, but shortly after birth, by interacting with them in the ocean, they begin that relationship so beneficial for both parties. For this reason, those responsible for the project will send them to the International Space Station free of bacteria, but once there they will put them in contact, simulating what normally happens at sea. Thus, they will be able to see how the relationship begins and which genes are turned on or off in the process.

All this could be very useful for the astronauts of the future. Therefore, we will be very aware of the results of this new adventure.

