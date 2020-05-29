To successfully carry out its ambitious plan to bring humans back into space, SpaceX is developing different experiments with prototypes of experimental ships. During the tests carried out today Friday the ship known as SN4 exploded into a thousand pieces, causing a huge fire. As it was a prototype, there were no injuries during the accident, and thanks to a streaming from NASA, we can see the moment the ship went up in flames.

During the tests carried out this Friday at the SpaceX facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, one of the prototype ships suffered an accident that caused it to explode completely. NASASpaceflight streaming captured the spectacular moment:

RIP Starship SN4 tthttps: //t.co/klPMtZHxjW pic.twitter.com/hrrElBXmSC – Chris B – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) May 29, 2020

During the first moments of the video it appears that the SN4 spacecraft had successfully passed static fire tests, however a few moments later it begins to emit smoke from its structure, and finally causing an explosion. The ship and launch pad were completely smashed, and exactly what caused the crash is still unknown.

As they are experimental ships, it is not surprising that such accidents can occur. However those reported in recent weeks had not led to an explosion. For example, the SN1 ship failed its cooling tests and its solid structure ended up wrinkling like a sheet. The SN3 ship did not have a very pleasant destination either.

There is no doubt that this week neither SpaceX nor NASA have been very lucky. After the manned launch planned for last Wednesday was suspended due to bad weather, and rescheduled for this Saturday the 30th, the news of the accident of the SN4 ship is not good news for Elon Musk. Although if the important launch is successful everything else will have been in the past, at least for now.

