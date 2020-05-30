May 29, 2020 | 9:02 pm

SN4, a prototype of SpaceX’s next heavy-duty rocket, the Starship, exploded this Friday after a static fire test at the Elon Musk company test site in South Texas, United States.

The incident produced a massive fireball that exploded approximately a minute after the brief static fire test, shortly before 2 p.m. today, according to the specialized site Teslarati.

This static litmus test of this particular prototype is the fifth in its entire history and the second this week. Just a day earlier, on May 28, the prototype was successfully fired and everything seemed to go as planned.

However, the causes that caused the anomaly today are still unknown. No injuries were reported.

The explosion is unrelated to the SpaceX mission with two NASA astronauts slated to depart from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center this Saturday.

The Twitter account @NASASpacefligth shared the video where you can see the exact moment of the explosion:

The raw video via Mary (@BocaChicaGal) with sound. Edited by Jack Beyer (@thejackbeyer). It’s dramatic but SN4 progressed far more than the other Starships. They are pushed to ensure that by the time they fly they’ve ironed out issues. # FlyTestFailFix Tthttps: //t.co/lxow4UNgYp pic.twitter.com/sNqheEUyCZ – Chris B – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) May 29, 2020

SpaceX was preparing the jump test of this prototype, waiting for the spacecraft to take off on June 1.

In fact, the company had barely received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the next test flight, during which the spacecraft would rise 150 meters.

The Starship is designed to transport humans and 100 tons of cargo to the moon and Mars. It is the next-generation fully reusable launch vehicle planned by Musk’s space company.

SpaceX was one of three companies that NASA awarded a total of $ 1 billion last month to develop rocket systems capable of transporting cargo and humans to the moon.

SpaceX, by NASA, is preparing for this Saturday the launch of the Crew Dragon capsule, which was postponed on Wednesday due to weather conditions.

# LaunchDay👨🏼‍🚀 Due to weather conditions, the launch of NASA and Space X was suspended, it is now scheduled to occur on Saturday at 2:22 pm (Mexico time) pic.twitter.com/vf0wZZ1MtH – THE CEO (@elceo__) May 27, 2020

