Miami, Jun 3 . .- After the first space trip with humans operated by a private company to the International Space Station (ISS) from the United States, the aerospace company SpaceX sent the eighth round of satellites of its Starlink project with which seeks to provide high speed internet globally.

The company had postponed the shipment from Cape Canaveral (Florida) due to the Demo-2 mission with which on May 30 they managed to send astronauts from US soil again nine years after the cancellation of the NASA space shuttle program .

The reusable Falcon 9 rocket took off this Wednesday at 21:25 local time (01:25 GTM Thursday) and fifteen minutes later it deployed the satellites that used its thrusters to place themselves in the correct orbit at about 550 kilometers above sea level.

The great novelty of the new sixty satellites sent into space is that one of the units will have a viewfinder to block the reflection of sunlight that they emit to Earth when it is hitting the bright parts of the spacecraft.

If the new design works as expected, they foresee that in the future everyone will be like this in order to respond to the claims of researchers and astronomers who have complained that such brilliant satellites can hinder their work.

So SpaceX will also try to make satellites invisible to the human eye by changing the way they fly in their operational orbit by changing their angle to avoid that reflectivity.

Ten minutes after launch, the rocket landed safely on a platform positioned in the Atlantic Ocean to be reused soon, which would be the fifth recovery of this rocket.

The future satellite network would create inexpensive, high-speed internet access, especially targeted at people in remote locations or with insufficient service to access the network.

This represents the eighth shipment of satellites since the Starlink project began in May 2019 and is part of the great initiatives that the company of the founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, has in order to revolutionize the world through space technology.

The businessman, who founded the company in 2002, has his sights set on financing the arrival of man on Mars in order to be closer to his ultimate goal: to enable people to live on other planets.

A goal that each seems closer after the arrival of astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken to the ISS as part of the test flight with which they will certify the ability to perform SpaceX space flights.

NASA wants to use this model of the commercial flight program to reach the Moon again and set foot on its surface, as well as to reach Mars in the future.

