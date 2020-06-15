SpaceX sent 58 satellites of its Starlink project to space this Saturday to create a global high-speed internet network

The company SpaceXowned by the magnate Elon musk, sent this Saturday into space 58 satellites of your project Starlink to create a global high-speed internet network, this time accompanied by three small Skysat Earth observation satellites.

A rocket Falcon 9 SpaceX took off from launch pad 40 of United States Air Force Base in Cape Canaveral (Florida East Coast) at 05:21 local time.

The Falcon 9 B1059, which is reusable and was on its third mission, landed on a floating platform over the Atlantic several hundred kilometers from Cape Canaveral after propelling the satellites into space.

With these 58 new satellites, SpaceX already has 540 in the space, since it started launching in May 2019. This Saturday is the ninth launch of Starlink.

The future satellite network of the Musk company, also owner of the electric car manufacturer Tesla, will give access to a Internet economic and high speed, especially focused for people who are in very remote places or with insufficient service to access the network.

Is the second Starlink satellite launch this month and two more are planned, for which there is still no date.

The first was on June 3, just four days after SpaceX and the POT managed to return to orbit a ship with astronauts from Cape Canaveral.

It was the first manned space travel from US soil to the International Space Station since 2011.

Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002, has his sights set on financing the man’s arrival in Mars in order to be closer to their final objective: to get people to live on other planets.

A goal that seems closer every day after the arrival of the astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken to the ISS as part of the test flight with which they will certify SpaceX’s ability to conduct space flights.

NASA wants to use this model of the commercial flight program to once again achieve Moon and put your foot back on its surface, as well as to reach Mars in the future.

With information from .