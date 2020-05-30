The American astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley took off this Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, aboard a SpaceX rocket, the first time that a private company from the United States manages to carry out a mission of this nature for NASA.

The Falcon 9 rocket, from the company created by Elon Musk, took off as planned at 1522 (1922 GMT), and seamlessly put the Crew Dragon capsule into orbit about ten minutes later.

After accomplishing his task of extracting the two astronauts from Earth’s gravity, the first stage of the 70-meter rocket separated according to plan, and returned to land vertically on a platform in Florida.

It may interest you: The weather stops SpaceX and NASA: the launch of its rocket is canceled

SpaceX is the only company in the world that can retrieve its rockets that way.

Later, the second stage of Falcon 9 put the Crew Dragon capsule in the proper orbit to reach its destination, the International Space Station (ISS), which flies 400 km above the oceans, at more than 27,000 km / h.

A camera broadcast the interior of the capsule live, showing the two men adjusted to their seats during the supersonic ascent.

Read more: After 9 years NASA and Spacex will resume space flights with humans

“Congratulations … on this first manned trip for Falcon 9, it was incredible,” said astronaut Doug Hurley, commander of the spacecraft when the Dragon capsule was already reaching 27,000 km / h, about 200 km high.

The two men will arrive at the ISS on Sunday at 2:29 p.m. GMT.

President Donald Trump attended the launch in person a few miles away, and will deliver a speech from the Kennedy Space Center at 5:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT).

“Real talent, true genius, no one does this like us,” he said.