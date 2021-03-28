SpaceX prototype explodes

The prototype of the giant spacecraft SpaceX crashes, with which a private aerospace company intends to take the first humans to Mars.

The Starship rocket exploded during a test landing in the US state of Texas.

The unmanned ship ascended about 12 kilometers before returning to the starting point, where it was supposed to land. However, upon landing the ship exploded creating a great ball of fire.

The landing speed that was too fast was, according to the founder of Space X, to blame for the accident.