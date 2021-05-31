SpaceX promises launches from its oceanic spaceports

Spacex has made great strides through its Starship program. The altitude tests and the successful landings of the rockets that bring this system to life, fuel the drive for colonization of Mars, space tourism and the return to the Moon, among other projects. But Elon Musk’s company doesn’t just work on how to successfully take off and land its ships, but also from where to do it.

In the last hours, the CEO of the company himself announced that from next year the oceanic spaceport Deimos will be ready. The platform is under construction and will be used as a launch (and return) point for rockets that will bring to life future space missions spearheaded by SpaceX.

As with the vast majority of news that comes through Elon Musk, the businessman mentioned it on his Twitter account. “The oceanic spaceport Deimos is under construction for launch next year,” he posted, along with a render shared by a follower.

SpaceX platforms will be in the Gulf of Mexico

According to Business Insider, earlier this year SpaceX bought two oil rigs off the Texas coast. The firm is working to convert them into oceanic spaceports, from where it is possible to take advantage of the reusable Starship rockets. One was named Deimos and the other Phobos (Phobos), in honor of the natural satellites of Mars.

In June 2020, and also via Twitter, Musk had confirmed part of these plans. “SpaceX is building super-heavy-class floating spaceports for Mars, the Moon, and hypersonic travel around Earth,” he said at the time.

The location chosen by the American aerospace company for its launch and landing plan from ocean platforms is not too surprising. It is worth remembering that the current tests of the Starship are conducted from a base in Boca Chica, Texas. Entering the Gulf of Mexico is the most logical option to advance a project of this magnitude.

Anyway, the characteristics of SpaceX’s oceanic spaceports are still unknown. Beyond Elon Musk’s confirmation on their construction and preparation for 2022, it is unknown how many tests they will have to perform with the ships on these types of platforms before they are put to real use.

