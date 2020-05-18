Falcon rocket launch is now scheduled for Tuesday and will depend on Florida weather conditions

Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX has postponed until next Tuesday the shipment of satellites from the Starlink network that I was planning to do this Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center (Florida) due to the tropical storm that formed this Saturday near the coasts of the state center.

Launch of the Falcon rocket is now scheduled for 03:10 local time on Tuesday and will depend on Florida weather conditions, the company reported.

Due to a tropical depression developing off the Southeast Coast of the U.S., now targeting Tuesday, May 19 at 3:10 a.m. EDT for the Starlink mission — SpaceX teams will continue monitoring launch and landing weather conditions – SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 17, 2020

This is the eighth mission with which it intends to provide high-speed internet, constant and “affordable” to users anywhere in the world through these satellites that will operate in a low orbit, which will allow a better connection and service.

This Saturday, Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named for the Atlantic Basin, formed near the Florida coast 16 days before the official start of the hurricane season.

Kennedy Space Center, in central Florida, expected to resume this Sunday the sending of satellites of the Starlink network of SpaceX, this time without spectators at its headquarters, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most missions that SpaceX have scheduled for 2020 are part of the Starlink program, for which you need at least 400 satellites in orbit to offer minimum coverage.

The purpose of SpaceX, a company owned by Elon Musk, is to place some 1,584 satellites in Earth orbit, about 549 kilometers above Earth, a much shorter distance than usual for these commercial devices.

It may interest you:

Try the spacecraft simulator that SpaceX will launch into space

Musk and Bezos will build a ship to go to the Moon

.