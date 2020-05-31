NASA launch in Cape Canaveral in Florida, the SpaceX company Falcon 9 rocket took off leading to the Crew Dragon capsule heading for the International Space Station. “data-reactid =” 12 “> A historic event we witnessed this Saturday, May 30, as it took off from the NASA launch pad at Cape Canaveral in Florida the Falcon 9 rocket from the SpaceX company that takes the Crew Dragon capsule towards the International Space Station.

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley became the first to man a public-private effort by the company of Elon Musk and the United States National Space Agency. “data-reactid =” 13 “> Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley became the first to man a public-private effort with Elon Musk’s company and the United States National Space Agency.

Falcon 9 will take the Crew Dragon to the International Space Station (ISS) where at 10:29 am ET this Sunday, May 31, it will dock.

How was the journey from the beginning for SpaceX astronauts

The first thing the astronauts did this Saturday, May 30, was go to the costume room at the Astronaut Crew Quarters inside the Neil Armstrong Building for Kennedy Operations and Payments. SpaceX suit technicians assisted them as they dressed in their suits, verified communications, and made sure there were no leaks.

After that, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley left the Neil Armstrong Operations and Testing Building at Kennedy Space Center, or “O&C,” where they headed to Launch Complex 39A, in a custom Tesla Model X.

Here we see them on their way to the launch pad in their Tesla cars.

Then Demo-2 spacecraft commander Douglas Hurley first got on the Crew Dragon, followed by Joint Operations Commander Robert Behnken, seated to Hurley’s right. For the boarding process, called “check-in”, the seats of the Crew Dragon are configured in a vertical position; Later, prior to the closing of the spacecraft’s side hatch, the seats were rotated in a reclined position so that astronauts have easy access to their screens during the flight.

Hurley is in seat 2 and Behnken is to his right in seat 3. The Crew Dragon can carry up to four astronauts, but seats 1 and 4 are vacant for this flight.

Following that, communications verifications are conducted with key members of the launch and mission teams, including SpaceX’s launch director and chief engineer, both in Fire Room 4 at the Kennedy Launch Control Center; and SpaceX Crew Operations and Resources Engineer (CORE), located at SpaceX Mission Control in Hawthorne, California.

How are the final 45 minutes before launch

-45: 00 minutes: SpaceX Launch Director checks “go” for propellant load-42: 00: Crew access arm retracts-37: 00: Dragon Launch Exhaust System is armed -35: 00: RP-1 charging (rocket grade kerosene) begins -35: 00: LOX (liquid oxygen) charging begins in the first stage-16: 00: LOX charging begins in the second stage- 07: 00: Falcon 9 begins engine cooling before launch-05: 00: Dragon transitions to internal power-01: 00: Command flight computer to begin final pre-launch checks-01: 00 : Propeller Tank Pressurization Begins at Flight Pressure-00: 45: SpaceX Launch Director Verifies “Go” for Launch-00: 03: Engine Controller Orders Engine Start Sequence to Start -00: 00: Falcon 9 takeoff

What comes next?

During the mission, SpaceX mission crews and controllers will verify the performance of the spacecraft’s environmental control system, displays and control system, maneuver thrusters, autonomous docking capability, and more.

Behnken and Hurley will join the Expedition 63 crew on the International Space Station to carry out major investigations, as well as station maintenance and upkeep operations. While docked at the station, the crew will conduct tests to ensure that the Crew Dragon spacecraft is capable on future missions of staying connected to the station for up to 210 days. The specific duration of this mission will be determined after arrival based on the preparation of the next commercial crew launch. Eventually, the mission will conclude with the Crew Dragon decoupled from the station, exorbitating and returning Behnken and Hurley to Earth with a safe splash in the Atlantic Ocean.

Summary of the failed launch on May 27

The first thing astronauts did before boarding the mission at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center was to have a conversation with Elon Musk and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

At around 1:00 p.m. ET, Behnken and Hurley donned their space suits bearing the SpaceX and NASA logos and boarded Tesla vehicles prepared for the occasion that took them to Cape Canaveral.

As of 2:00 p.m. ET they were already on top of the Falcon 9 doing the first technical tests.

The next-generation spacecraft is fully autonomous, but can also be manually controlled if necessary. During the Demo-2 mission, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley validated that the spacecraft’s systems were operating as expected, both autonomously and manually.

Both astronauts also performed a series of communications verifications with several key members of the launch and mission teams, including SpaceX Launch Director Mike Taylor and Chief Engineer Bala Ramamurthy, both in Firing Room 4 at the Launch Control Center Kennedy; and the SpaceX Crew Operations and Resources Engineer (CORE).

At 4:00 p.m. ET, the Falcon 9 fueled with liquid oxygen and refined rocket grade kerosene called RP-1.

The two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has flown 83 times for NASA and other clients. The vehicle made history in 2012 when it took Dragon into the correct orbit to meet the International Space Station, making SpaceX the first commercial company to visit the station. Since then, Falcon 9 has made numerous trips to space, delivering satellites into orbit and delivering and returning cargo from the space station to NASA.

Falcon 9 Tech Brief

Height: 70 meters or 229.6 feet Mass: 549,054 kilograms or 1,207,920 pounds Payload to low Earth orbit: 22,800 kilograms or 50,265 pounds Diameter: 3.7 meters or 12 feet

