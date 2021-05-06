SpaceX makes history: the Starship SN15 prototype successfully lands for the first time

After 4 failed tests, Starship managed to rise 10 kilometers and land successfully for the first time.

SpaceX has taken another step on its way to becoming the Vanguard of the space race.

This Wednesday, May 5, the aerospace company owned by Elon Musk conducted a successful launch and landing test of the spacecraft. Starship SN15, the first to meet its goal after four attempts started since December 2020.

Starship is one of SpaceX’s most ambitious projects. With the capacity to transport more than 100 people, Musk intends for it to become the vehicle insignia of a new era of space exploration.

Starship is shaping up to be the main protagonist of the human exploration of space in the 21st century. The goal is for the spacecraft to become the first to take safe and healthy people to another planet, precisely to Mars at the end of this decade.

In the test conducted on May 5, 2021 at the SpaceX center in Boca Chica, Texas, the Starship prototype took off successfully and after reaching a height of 10 kilometers, began the descent protocol to achieve a soft landing in the same place from which it originally started.

Artist’s concept of Starship on the Moon. Photo: SpaceX

The main feature of Starship is its reusable launch system, which in theory should be able to take off from Earth and land vertically on the Moon or Mars, and then return to our planet with its crew safely.

This is the first successful attempt After a series of tests that resulted in explosions or fires after landing, a completely normal process of success and error that serves to make adjustments aimed at establishing the final configuration of the ships that will later be launched into space.

