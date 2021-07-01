SpaceX launches Mexican satellite from NASA at Cape Canaveral

MEXICO CITY.

The Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) reported that the nanosatellite developed in Mexico “D2 / AtlaCom-1” was successfully launched by SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, from the NASA facilities in Cape Canaveral, as part of the international satellite mission. that will allow progress in the training of Mexican students in capturing, analyzing and processing satellite images.

Salvador Landeros Ayala, general director of the Mexican Space Agency (AEM), explained that “in this mission an important educational component was inserted, which will allow training our youth in capturing, analyzing and processing satellite images, while opening the path to develop with the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEMéx) the first pilot program of its kind in the history of the country, to boost agricultural productivity with the support of D2 / AtlaCom-1 ”.

For his part, the rector of the UAEMéx, Carlos Barrera Díaz, highlighted the innovation that will mean using satellite resources to strengthen agriculture, which may allow better planning of land use, cost reduction, development of supply chains each increasingly sustainable, conservation of natural resources, and resilience to disasters, among other benefits aligned with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.