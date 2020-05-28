Florida.- The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket by the aeronautical company SpaceX with a spacecraft carrying two NASA astronauts was suspended due to bad weather conditions at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

At the Kennedy center was Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, to witness the launch scheduled for 16:33 local time.

The launch was postponed until Saturday, May 30 at 11:00.

This is the first manned space mission for a private company in history, known as Demo-2 and can be seen live.

Both SpaceX and NASA will broadcast a streaming from the web pages themselves.

The objective of this mission is to validate the transport system: launch pad, rocket, capsule and operational capacity.

The ship has complete autonomy to be able to dock itself on the International Space Station.

