Florida.- The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket by the aeronautical company SpaceX with a spacecraft carrying two NASA astronauts was suspended due to bad weather conditions at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

At the Kennedy center was Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, to witness the launch scheduled for 16:33 local time.

Today & # 039; s #LaunchAmerica attempt was an instantaneous launch window. Due to orbital mechanics, we need to make sure that at the time we launch, we are able to reach the @Space_Station on time and accurately. Because of this, we could not wait for clear weather today. pic.twitter.com/t5uykgL2Fp – NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

The launch was postponed until Saturday, May 30 at 11:00.

This is the first manned space mission for a private company in history, known as Demo-2 and can be seen live.

In case you’re just tuning in, today’s launch was scrubbed due to weather. There were no issues with the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft. https://t.co/U1COQzFy4v pic.twitter.com/tMjvUBX2FR – NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

Both SpaceX and NASA will broadcast a streaming from the web pages themselves.

The objective of this mission is to validate the transport system: launch pad, rocket, capsule and operational capacity.

The egress team is making their way down the crew access arm and are preparing to open the hatch to assist @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug out of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/zAwdXNVBBd – NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

The ship has complete autonomy to be able to dock itself on the International Space Station.

