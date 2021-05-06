SpaceX lands Starship SN15 in one piece

05/06/2021 at 9:01 AM CEST

It seems that SpaceX has successfully managed the launch and landing sequence of a prototype Starship, specifically SN15, which took off at dusk (Texas time) yesterday and returned again in Boca Chica, Texas. It landed in one piece and just as the official broadcast ended, there was a small methane fire at the base, but the ship has remained intact.

Elon Musk, for a change, posted the success on Twitter as he prepares for his stellar appearance on Saturday Night Live next Saturday. His goal now is to show how finally the launch sequence has been a real success after the real head trough it has been for the South African tycoon.

The SN11 had failed to reach the ground, while the SN10 exploded shortly after touching it. Landing is one of the hardest things the ship has to deal with. Now, with a successful first test, the company can be happy and his goal is a little closer to the vision of making this ship reach the Moon and even Mars, its main objective.