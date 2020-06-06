SpaceX sent the eighth round of satellites of its Starlink project with which it seeks to provide high-speed internet globally

After the first human space trip operated by a private company to the International Space Station (ISS) from the United States, lAerospace company SpaceX sent the eighth batch of satellites from its Starlink project, with which it seeks to provide high-speed internet globally.

The company had postponed the shipment from Cape Canaveral due to the Demo-2 mission with which on May 30 they managed to send astronauts from US soil again nine years after the cancellation from NASA’s space launch program.

The Falcon 9 reusable rocket took off this Wednesday at 9:25 p.m. Local time and fifteen minutes later he deployed the satellites that his propellers used to place themselves in the correct orbit at about 550 kilometers high.

Successful deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/adsQIKfT0F – SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 4, 2020

The great novelty of the new sixty satellites sent into space is that one of the units will have a viewfinder for block the reflection of sunlight they emit to Earth when it is hitting the shiny parts of the ship.

If the new design works as expected, they foresee that in the future everyone will be like this in order to attend to the claims of researchers and Astronomers who have complained that such bright satellites can hinder their work.

Falcon 9 flew for the first time ten years ago today. Completing 85 missions to date, Falcon 9 is now the most flown operational rocket in the United States. pic.twitter.com/duuMDuyv7t – SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 4, 2020

It may interest you:

What is Starlink? Elon Musk’s internet