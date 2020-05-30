Miami, United States.

The takeoff this Saturday of the Falcon 9 rocket from the private company SpaceX supposed the beginning of the commercialization of Earth’s orbit in what is expected to be “the new space age” and the return of missions to the International Space Station (ISS) from US soil after a nine-year absence.

The NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken headed to the ISS aboard the Crew Dragon capsule to certify the company’s flight system. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, generating an expectation among the population that had not been seen for years.

THE DEMO-2 MISSION

The Demo-2 mission, the first part of which will end when the capsule docks this Sunday on the ISS 19 hours after takeoff, is the final test of the commercial space flights that began when NASA awarded two contracts to SpaceX and Boeing for the commercialization of Earth orbit to lower the costs of space travel.

READ MORE: Shocking photos from SpaceX’s historic space launch

The astronauts will remain on the ISS for between 6 and 16 weeks, during which they will test the systems of the Crew Dragon capsule with which they will have to return safely to home, after which the missions operated by private companies will begin.

“Doug” Hurley and “Bob” Behnken are friends, they entered NASA in 2000, they married female astronauts, both already retired and belonging to the same class, they each have a son and now they make history by being the first traveling to the ISS nine years after the cancellation of the space shuttle program from US soil.

The launch was a complete success. Photo: .

Since 2011, NASA has been forced to use the Russian Soyuz launch system to send its astronauts to the ISS, but now it regains its autonomy by leaving it in the hands of private companies.

The ultimate goal of the American Aerospace Agency is to create a model of commercial space travel with which they intend to travel to the Moon and Mars thanks to the encouragement of private industry.

SUCCESSFUL TAKE OFF

The emotion was maintained until the last moment due to the weather conditions that threatened to cancel the launch, as happened last Wednesday, and that this Saturday left the 10 million people who saw the live broadcast via from the NASA channel.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Vice President, Mike Pence, did not miss the show and went to the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral (Florida), to see the takeoff live, reflecting the importance that gives his Administration to space exploration.

READ MORE: Over 500 arrested in Los Angeles in protests over Floyd’s death

Trump, who wants to dedicate $ 25 billion to the US Aerospace Agency from next year’s budget, said “to be proud of both NASA and private sector workers” after takeoff.

“We are going to go to the Moon so we can go to Mars,” said Trump, who is the first president in office to travel to the Kennedy Space Center to see a live launch from Bill Clinton in October 1998.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine explained a few minutes after lift-off that the Trump Administration has recovered “a kind of leadership in space that has not existed for a long time.”

“He has also said that we will get to the Moon by 2024. He is taking risks and taking responsibility for the fulfillment of those projects that he has promised,” Bridenstine said.

FOLLOWING THE STEPS OF HISTORY

Behnken and Hurley followed in the footsteps of Buzz Aldrin and Neil Amstrong in 1969 and boarded the shuttle from launch pad 39A, the same one used for the historic Apollo 11 mission where humans would step on the Moon for the first time. .

However, their journey from the Space Center facilities to the spacecraft was somewhat different since they did it on board two Tesla cars, a company co-founded by Musk himself.

READ MORE: Ex-police wife accused of Floyd’s death divorces him

“It is absolutely an honor for us to be part of this great effort to get the United States back into the space launch market,” Behnken said a few minutes before taking off.

“Thank you for all the work you have done and putting the United States back into Earth orbit from the Florida coast,” added Hurley already from space.

They have taken the first step in a new era in which the next big goal will be the success of the Artemis mission, which aims to bring a man and a woman to the lunar surface in 2024 and advance technology that allows them to reach Mars. with which the USA he wants to restore his dominance and leadership in space.

.