SpaceX announces Inspiration4 crew, its first civilian mission

SpaceX Completed Its First All-Civilian Crew. In the last hours, the names of the two people who joined Inspiration4, which already had two other confirmed “travelers”, became known.

Chris Sembroski, 41, Lockheed Martin employee and US Air Force veteran, and Dr. Sian Proctor (51), educator, entrepreneur and seasoned pilot are the new faces of the crew. who will travel aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Sembroski and Proctor will join businessman Jared Isaacman (38), leader of the mission and who will finance the trip to space, and medical assistant Hayley Arceneaux (29). Isaacman is the CEO of the company Shift4 Payments, a firm that is dedicated to processing payments, and has experience as a civilian pilot.

The Arceneaux case is somewhat peculiar because it will break two records. The young woman will be the youngest American to travel to space and will be the first person with a prosthesis to make such a trip. According to Today, Arceneaux overcame cancer as a child but had part of his femur removed because of the disease.

How was SpaceX’s first civilian crew chosen?

From left to right: Isaacman, Proctor, Arceneaux and Sembroski

The last chosen to be part of the 100% civilian crew of SpaceX reached the final instance through different routes. Sembroski was selected among 72 thousand contributors from a fundraising campaign for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a pediatric treatment and research center.

Proctor, meanwhile, was chosen by a jury among more than 200 participants of a contest organized by the Shift4Shop platform.

The choice of the four members of the crew was given in representation of four virtues: prosperity, generosity, leadership and hope, alluding to Proctor, Sembroski, Isaacman and Arceneaux, respectively.

When will the mission leave?

The crew will travel to space aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule, which in turn will be powered by a Falcon 9. For the moment, yes, still there is no definite date for the launch. Isaacman himself told Today that they hope to carry out the mission “before the end of September”, but without providing further details.

Regarding the activities to be carried out once in orbit, the members of Inspiration4 they didn’t give too many details either. Blood samples will be taken and they will experiment with plant seeds, but certainly not much else is known.

Now the crew will have to face an intense training routine, which is expected to last just under six months. The Inspiration4 team will orbit about 539 kilometers from Earth, at a height higher than that of the International Space Station, and will take a step forward in a new era of civilian presence in space.

