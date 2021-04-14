SpaceX and NASA will search for water on the Moon in 2023

Looking for water on our satellite? SpaceX and NASA intend to send a mission to the Moon in late 2023 with the idea of ​​searching for the precious liquid; although in this case it is most likely that, due to the low temperatures, they will only find ice. But that NASA already knows. This is one of the priority missions if we want to continue with him Artemis program as stated by the US space agency.

SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space company, will be in charge of sending a Falcon Heavy, one of the company’s least used spacecraft. Inside this rocket to the Moon will go an Atrobotic and VIPER lander, NASA’s rover for the Moon, as reported by Techcrunch. This will be the Falcon Heavy’s first mission, although not the first in which they will land landers on the moon.

VIPER

NASA Ames / Daniel Rutter

NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover mission, also known as VIPER, will land on the Moon’s south pole and spend 100 days working there. The rover ‘will explore the relatively close but extreme environment of the Moon looking for water ice and other potential resources«, Indicates the US space agency on its website. «The critical information you provide will teach us the origin and the water distribution on the Moon and will help determine how we can harness the Moon’s resources for future human space exploration. ‘

And it is that trips to the Moon will be increasingly common. At first, only astronauts will access its surface. While the space tourism trips to the moon they will have to wait a bit. Ultimately what the space agencies – including the European Space Agency (ESA) – want it to be a place to use as laboratory. Before all this comes, we will see Gateway, a kind of International Space Station (ISS) that will orbit the Moon.

The Artemis Program to return to the Moon is essential to better understand our satellite, but also to prepare the first trip to Mars

As we said before, this mission that NASA and SpaceX are preparing will take a lander to the Moon. However, it will not be the first. SpaceX has several missions planned for 2022 in which already will bring lunar landers closer to our satellite by Masten and Intuitive Machines. Although we already know what the calendars are like and these shipments could be delayed.

Everything related to the Artemis Program has a clear objective: step on the moon again. And get to know her better, of course. But, also, improve the technology we have will allow us to take astronauts to the red planet. Trips to Mars could be a reality by the end of this decade, although it is only a forecast.

