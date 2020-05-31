Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have had time to sleep on their 17-hour journey to reach the orbital platform. They will be ready for the docking maneuver

US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will dock at the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday.

The men are ascending to the orbiting platform after their launch on a Falcon-9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday.

The NASA crew now travels in a Dragon capsule supplied and operated by a private company, SpaceX.

It is the first time in the history of human space flight that a private company transports two astronauts from the US space agency.

It is planned that your ship docks with the ISS around 14:30 GMT.

It will be a fully automated procedure.

Hurley and Behnken won’t need to step in unless there’s a problem.

The capsule will ascend until suspended below the station.

Then he will maneuver to land at a docking port in the bow section.

Once the hooks have put the Crew Dragon pod in place and the pressure has been controlled, the astronauts will be able to disembark and join the Russian-American crew who is already on board the ISS.

Hurley and Behnken have been able to sleep on their journey and they will be prepared for everything that will happen this Sunday.

But before beginning this adventure, they carried out what has become a tradition among the United States space crew: give your ship a name.

This tradition dates back to the Mercury capsule program in the early 1960s.

The two men said that they would call “ship Endeavor ”.

Hurley radioed to Earth and said, “We have chosen Endeavor for a few reasons: one, because of the incredible effort that NASA SpaceX and the United States have performed since the end of the ferry program in 2011 ″.

The shuttle Endeavor, retired nine years ago with the rest of the NASA fleet, was named after HMS Endeavor, the research ship commanded by the British explorer James Cook on his trip to Australia and New Zealand in the late 18th century.

“The other reason is a little bit more personal for Bob and me,” he added.

“We both perform our first missions aboard the shuttle Endeavor And that meant a lot to us. “

The “incredible effort” that Hurley referred to is the effort to commercialize low Earth orbit (LEO).

The goal is for routine space operations, which are carried just above the planet, to be controlled by the private sector.

And that the usual transport of crew and cargo is managed by private companies such as SpaceX, the Californian team founded by technological billionaire Elon Musk.

It is already recognized that SpaceX’s agile and innovative approach to development of rocket and capsule technology It has saved NASA billions of dollars when compared to the acquisition standards of yesteryear.

The United States space agency no longer wants to have vehicles dedicated to that part of the Earth’s atmosphere.

You just want to buy “The transport service” provided by companies Americans.

This should free up financial resources that can be directed to the much more complex and expensive task of take astronauts to the moon.

The Artemis program, as it is known, aims to put NASA astronauts back on the lunar surface in 2024.

“When I accepted this job a few years ago, our budget at NASA was around $ 19 billionSaid Jim Bridenstine, agency administrator.

“The budget that President Trump gave us for next year is $ 25 billion dollars. We are in an excellent position. ”

“We haven’t had as much support for the space agency since John F. Kennedy, and we also have endorsement from both parties. Everyone wants the Artemis program to be successful. Everyone wants to see not only the next man, but the first woman, on the Moon. And that is what we are building here. “

